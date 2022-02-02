Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM
2 February 2022, 15:13 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 15:18
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale is joined tonight for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:
- Gina Miller – Leader of the True and Fair Party, businesswoman and campaigner
- Martin Daubney – Deputy Leader of the Reclaim Party, former MEP for the West Midlands
- Ash Sarkar – political commentator and Contributing Editor of Novara Media
- Ella Whelan – Spiked Online columnist
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.