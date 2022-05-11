Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
11 May 2022, 19:06
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Matt Vickers – Conservative MP for Stockton South
- Florence Eshalomi – Labour and Co-op MP for Vauxhall
- Sarah Sands – Former Evening Standard Editor, Chair of independent think tank Bright Blue
- David Starkey – Historian and broadcaster
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.