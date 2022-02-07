Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
7 February 2022, 17:09
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch live here.
Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:
- John Nicolson – SNP Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Lord (John) Bird – Co-founder of The Big Issue
- Ella Robertson McKay – Chair of Conservative Young Women and Managing Director of One Young World
- Kate Maltby – The i columnist
