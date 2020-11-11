Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch live | 8pm
11 November 2020, 15:06 | Updated: 11 November 2020, 15:18
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart
Labour Shadow Minister for Schools Wes Streeting
SNP Deputy Westminster Leader Kirsten Oswald
Former SPAD Salma Shah
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.