Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch live | 8pm

11 November 2020, 15:06 | Updated: 11 November 2020, 15:18

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart
Labour Shadow Minister for Schools Wes Streeting
SNP Deputy Westminster Leader Kirsten Oswald
Former SPAD Salma Shah

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Vaccine can be modified to protect against another Covid strain, expert says

Covid vaccine can be modified to protect against another strain, expert says
A former Republican strategist told Iain Dale he is glad Joe Biden has won the US election

Former Republican strategist explains why voters should 'rid the US of Trumpism' entirely
LBC's US correspondent explains why election was called for Biden

LBC's US correspondent explains why election was called for Biden
'The people at the top did this': Sir Cliff Richard opens up about BBC legal battle

'The people at the top did this': Sir Cliff Richard opens up about BBC legal battle
Sir Cliff Richard: 'It takes more faith to be an atheist than Christian'

Sir Cliff Richard: 'It takes more faith to be atheist than Christian'
Iain Dale challenged this caller

'You've just told a lie' - Iain Dale challenges a Covid-sceptic anti-vaxxer
Sir Cliff Richard opened up to LBC's Iain Dale

Iain Dale speaks to Sir Cliff Richard - watch in full

Sir Keir suspended Mr Corbyn from the party because of his predecessor's public comments on the EHRC report.

Labour MP says party 'failed' on anti-Semitism and needs to 'clean up act'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 50-year-old was allegedly "walking around the area" near Sarson Street

Man shot with rubber bullet by police after 'pointing firearm at children'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions

PMQs: Boris Johnson claims big Government PR bill was to 'fight anti-vaxxers'
Scientists at the Gamaleya Centre in Russia claim to have developed a 92% effective Covid-19 vaccine

Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is 92% effective, Russia claims

MPs have taken evidence from academics arguing that the covid vaccine could be made compulsory

Experts tell MPs compulsory Covid vaccines can be made legal, Tom Swarbrick writes
Boris Johnson was pressed on how much money has been wasted during the pandemic

PMQs: Sir Keir Starmer raises questions over £150m spend on PPE contract
Speaking at a briefing in Downing Street giving details of the new vaccine, Prof Van Tam said there is "no shortcut to the future you and I aspire to"

Jonathan Van Tam uses 'mums test' to reassure Brits over vaccine
Mary Wollstonecraft's statue has sparked controversy due to the feminist being depicted in a naked form

Mary Wollstonecraft statue: Sculptor hits out at 'sexism' backlash
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam is going to hold a broadcast briefing at 10am, you can watch it LIVE here. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam is going to hold a broadcast briefing at 10am, you can watch it LIVE here

Watch LIVE: Downing Street coronavirus vaccine briefing with Jonathan Van Tam
How can we help people who think the Covid vaccine is bad for them?

James O'Brien asks how can we show anti-vaxxers the truth about the Covid vaccine?
Sir Keir Starmer questioned the Prime Minister after a question from an LBC listener

Sir Keir highlights the plight of an LBC listener at Prime Minister's Questions