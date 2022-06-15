Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

15 June 2022, 14:20

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Wendy Chamberlain– Liberal Democrat Chief Whip and MP for North East Fife
  • Miatta Fahnbulleh – Chief Executive of the New Economics Foundation
  • Freddy Gray – Deputy Editor of The Spectator

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

