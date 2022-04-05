Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
5 April 2022, 13:48
Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8PM and you can watch it live here.
Iain Dale is joined tonight for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:
- Ruth Smeeth – Chief Executive of Index on Censorship and former Labour MP
- Alexander Downer – Ex-Australian High Commissioner and former Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs
- Simon Binns – Editor of LADBible
- Robert Taylor – Telegraph columnist
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.