Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/11 | Watch again
12 November 2024, 21:39
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Luke Taylor – Liberal Democrat spokesperson for London, and Liberal Democrat MP for Sutton and Cheam
- Harriet Cross – Conservative MP for Gordon and Buchan
- Paul Staines – blogger and Founder of Guido Fawkes
- Zoe Williams – The Guardian columnist
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.