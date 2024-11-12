Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/11 | Watch again

By Harriet Tolson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Luke Taylor – Liberal Democrat spokesperson for London, and Liberal Democrat MP for Sutton and Cheam

Harriet Cross – Conservative MP for Gordon and Buchan

Paul Staines – blogger and Founder of Guido Fawkes

Zoe Williams – The Guardian columnist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.