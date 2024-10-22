Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/10 | Watch Again
22 October 2024, 21:41
Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/10 | Watch again
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Jake Richards – Labour MP for Rother Valley
- George Freeman – Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk and former Science Minister
- Jo Tanner – political campaigns and communications strategist
- Dr Sam Fowles – barrister specialising in public law
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.