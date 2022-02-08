Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM
8 February 2022, 14:57
Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:
- Tracey Crouch – Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford
- Claire Hanna – SDLP MP for South Belfast
- Nigel Nelson – Political Editor of the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People
- Julia Hobsbawm – Entrepreneur, writer and broadcaster
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.