Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

15 February 2022, 11:44 | Updated: 15 February 2022, 12:32

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from 8PM

Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

  • Arthur Snell – former UK High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago
  • Mary Dejevsky – The Independent columnist on foreign affairs, former correspondent in Moscow
  • Cindy Yu – Broadcast Editor of The Spectator and host of Chinese Whispers podcast

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8PM

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Free PCR and lateral flow tests are set to be scrapped next week.

Free Covid tests are set to be scrapped for everyone next week, LBC can reveal
Andrew's lawyers have asked Virginia Guiffre to hand over the photograph from March 2001

Prince Andrew's accuser has 'lost' infamous photo of him with his arm around her waist
A woman and a baby have been killed in a car crash on A41 between Newport and Tern Hill

Woman and 11-month old baby killed in car crash on A41

Matt Hancock broke the law over the appointments of Dido Harding (left) and Mike Coupe (right), the High Court has found.

Matt Hancock broke rules over appointments of Test and Trace chiefs, High Court rules
South Bank has been evacuated as a result of a suspicious item

Central London bridges reopen after evacuation due to 'unattended item'
Pay and employment are on the up but they are struggling to keep up with the cost of living crisis

UK wages rise 4.3 per cent but still lag behind soaring cost of living
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid has admitted racism is a problem in the country's largest force.

Top Met cop admits some officers are racist in the under-fire force
Liz Truss has warned of a possible Russian "false flag" operation in "the next few days".

'We don't trust them': Foreign Sec fears Russia is plotting 'false flag' invasion
James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech
The Queen has carried out some virtual engagements following a Covid scare.

Pictured: Queen carries out first engagements since Covid scare