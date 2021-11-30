Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
30 November 2021, 16:46
Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
On tonight's Cross Question, Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate show by:
- Damian Green – Conservative MP for Ashford
- Baroness Jenny Jones – Green Party peer
- Anand Menon – Director of The UK in a Changing Europe
- Francis Foster – comedian and co-host of the TRIGGERnometry podcast
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.