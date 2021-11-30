Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

30 November 2021, 16:46

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

On tonight's Cross Question, Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate show by:

  • Damian Green – Conservative MP for Ashford
  • Baroness Jenny Jones – Green Party peer
  • Anand Menon – Director of The UK in a Changing Europe
  • Francis Foster – comedian and co-host of the TRIGGERnometry podcast

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

