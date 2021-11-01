Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

1 November 2021, 15:15

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Baroness Lynne Featherstone: Lib Dem Peer and former minister
  • John Lamont: Conservative MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
  • Alison Thewliss: SNP MP for Glasgow Central
  • Kate Mansey: Assistant Editor at the Mail on Sunday

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Dr David Nabarro: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK Covid cases

Exclusive
Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale speaks to Sir David Amess | Watch in full

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

