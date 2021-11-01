Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
1 November 2021, 15:15
Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Baroness Lynne Featherstone: Lib Dem Peer and former minister
- John Lamont: Conservative MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
- Alison Thewliss: SNP MP for Glasgow Central
- Kate Mansey: Assistant Editor at the Mail on Sunday
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.