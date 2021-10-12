Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
12 October 2021, 15:59
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm. Watch live here.
In tonight's Cross Question debate, Iain Dale is joined by:
- Baroness Gisela Stuart – Former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and former Labour MP
- Gracie Mae-Bradley – Interim Director of Liberty
- Monty Panesar – former England international cricketer
- Sir Anthony Seldon – author, political commentator and contemporary historian
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.