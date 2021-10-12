Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

12 October 2021, 15:59

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm. Watch live here.

In tonight's Cross Question debate, Iain Dale is joined by:

  • Baroness Gisela Stuart – Former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and former Labour MP
  • Gracie Mae-Bradley – Interim Director of Liberty
  • Monty Panesar – former England international cricketer
  • Sir Anthony Seldon – author, political commentator and contemporary historian

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?': Iain Dale challenges Tory MP

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?'

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/10 | Watch again

'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'

'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10 | Watch again

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch again

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder

Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full

cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/09 | Watch Live from 8pm

Labour MP moved to tears by constituent's message of thanks

Labour MP moved to tears by constituent's message of thanks

Exclusive
Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live from the Labour Party conference

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/09 | Watch again

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live from the Labour Party conference

Cross Question with Iain Dale from the Labour Party conference | Watch again
LBC Views: Starmer should have brushed off Rayner's remark with a wry smile

LBC Views: Starmer should have brushed off Rayner's remark with a wry smile
Labour MP Wes Streeting opens up to Iain Dale about his experience with cancer

Labour MP Wes Streeting opens up to Iain Dale after his recovery from kidney cancer
'You're the hypocrites!' Iain Dale takes on Insulate Britain protester

'You're the hypocrites!' Iain Dale takes on Insulate Britain protester
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/09 | Watch again

Ian Dunt hits out at Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill

Ian Dunt hits out against Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill
M25 eco-protesters 'want locking up', Tory MP fumes

M25 eco protesters 'want locking up', Tory MP fumes

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/09 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eleven EU nations have joined forces against Boris Johnson's government amid the ongoing fishing row

France and 10 other EU nations join forces against UK amid Brexit fishing feud
Brits have been stocking up on their Christmas puddings.

Worried Brits stock up on Christmas puddings amid festive shortage fears
London's New Year's fireworks have been cancelled again

London's New Year's fireworks display cancelled again due to Covid
Boris Johnson speaks at a Downing Street coronavirus press conference

Covid failure: The key points as damning report claims thousands of deaths were avoidable
The Rashford memorial was defaced in the wake of England's Euro 2020 final defeat

Marcus Rashford memorial: CCTV released as detectives hunt vandal
The Chancellor heralded the economic figures

Job vacancies hit record high in UK amid Brexit and Covid staff shortages
The train crashed through buffers at Enfield station

Enfield Town: Two injured after train crashes through buffers at London station
Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet was born in June

Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet 'to be christened in US rather than UK'
LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks