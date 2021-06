Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm.

On the panel this week we have:

- Former Tory MP Rory Stewart

- Comedian Geoff Norcott

- Journalist Nadine Batchelor-Hunt

- Campaigner Peter Tatchell



You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC or text 84850.

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Wednesdays from 8pm.