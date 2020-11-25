Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin

Labour MP Pat McFadden

New Economics Foundation Chief Miatta Fahnbulleh

Author and political commentator Peter Cardwell

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.