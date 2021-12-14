Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

14 December 2021, 12:23

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch live here.

On Tuesday's edition of the agenda-setting debate show, Iain Dale is joined by:

  • Duncan Baker – Conservative MP for North Norfolk
  • Andy McDonald – Labour MP for Middlesbrough
  • Claire Pearsall – Conservative councillor for Ash and New Ash Green and former Special Advisor to Minister of State for Immigration Caroline Nokes
  • Richard Sefton – mental health counsellor and host of the State of Mind podcast

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

