Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live 8pm

2 December 2020, 14:59

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale returns and he is joined by panellists:

- Kezia Dugdale, Former leader of the Scottish Labour Party and Director of the John Smith Centre for Politics & Public Service

- Mark Harper, Conservative MP for the Forest of Dean and leader of the Covid Recovery Group of Conservative MPs

- Paul Embery, Trade Union activist, UnHerd Columnist and author of 'Despised: Why the Modern Left Loathes the Working Class'

- Inaya Folarin Iman, Spike Columnist and Free Speech Union board member

Cross Question with Iain Dale will be broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

