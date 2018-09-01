Someone Knew About Crossrail Delays Or It Was Incompetence, Says Labour MP

Labour MP Rupa Huq says delays in finishing Crossrail are "very disappointing", as the construction project announces a nine-month delay for testing.

Europe's biggest infrastructure project, Crossrail, is to open at least nine months after planned to give engineers more time for testing.

Originally due to open in December, the £15bn project will connect Heathrow Airport with Canary Wharf, passing through key London underground stations.

Transport officials have said that the delays are to "ensure a safe and reliable" railway.

But critics are asking whether there is more than meets the eye.

Rupa Huq speaks to Iain Dale in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Rupa Huq, Labour MP for Ealing Central and Acton where the new Elizabeth Line will run, said that the delay was "very disappointing".

Speaking to Iain Dale, she said: "People in Ealing, Acton and Chiswick are furious".

"It gives a new meaning to 'cross-rail'," she joked.

"Either someone knew about this, or it was incompetence," she said.

"It seems a bit off that just weeks before the opening, we're told now that it's not going to happen."