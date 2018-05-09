Cure For Baldness? Iain Dale Shares Old Photos Of Himself… With Hair!

9 May 2018, 17:59

Iain Dale
Picture: LBC

Iain Dale has shared a number of old photos of himself with hair on the same day researchers announced a potential cure for baldness.

Scientists believe a drug originally intended to treat osteoporosis could end hairless altogether.

It contains a compound which targets a protein that acts as a blocker for hair growth and plays a key role in baldness.

After two days, the measured rate of hair growth increased significantly in the treated follicles.

Although the discovery is yet to be tested in clinical trials - it could open up a whole new approach to treating hair loss in both men and women.

And if you were wondering what LBC’s very own Iain Dale looked like with a full head of hair - wonder no longer.

He’s shared these photos below as he discusses the topic on his show this evening.

“If I could change one thing it would be to have hair again,” Iain said.

