Dame Louise Ellman tells LBC Starmer should not reinstate party whip to Corbyn

17 November 2020, 21:07 | Updated: 17 November 2020, 21:25

By Maddie Goodfellow

Former Labour MP Dame Louise Ellman, who quit the party over its handling of antis-Semitism, has told LBC Starmer should not reinstate the whip to Corbyn as a "gesture to show his concern".

Dame Louise Ellman, Former Chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, told Iain Dale that Jeremy's Corbyn's reinstatement: "Doesn't show a Labour party that's changed its antisemitic culture."

She explained: "It's only a couple of weeks ago that the EHRC found Jeremy Corbyn's leadership responsible for the anti-Jewish racism that had engulfed the Labour Party.

"On the day that report was published, Corbyn chose to contradict the new Labour, Keir Starmer, and today he offered up a statement that was not an apology at all, it felt more like words to get him through the problem.

"And now he's been readmitted, it doesn't look as if the party is changing."

Jeremy Corbyn was allowed back into the party following a meeting of the disputes panel of the ruling National Executive Committee.

He had the whip withdrawn and was suspended from the party last month over his response to a damning Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report which found that Labour had broken the law in its handling of anti-Semitism complaints.

Mr Corbyn had claimed that while "one anti-Semite is one too many" the "scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media".

Dame Louise continued: "He should make a clear apology for his responsibility. Even in his statement, it sounds as if he is apologising, but he really isn't.

"He doesn't actually say he accepts the commission's findings, only the recommendations."

Questioned by Iain over what Keir Starmer should now do, Dame Louise said: "He has repeatedly said that he will eradicate anti-semitism, and he needs to show what he will do about it further.

"He needs to change the culture of the Labour party."

Asked whether Keir Starmer should not reinstate the party whip to Jeremy Corbyn, Dame Louise replied: "I think if he did that, it would be a gesture that shows his concern.

"I don't think Jeremy Corbyn should be ably to resume his duties as a member of the Labour party without issuing an apology."

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

'Jeremy Corbyn has been let back in Labour with the lightest of slaps on the wrist'

Jeremy Corbyn 'let back in Labour with slap on the wrist', campaign chief says
Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' voices opposition to Stonehenge tunnel plan approval

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' criticises Stonehenge tunnel plan approval
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch again

Vaccine can be modified to protect against another Covid strain, expert says

Covid vaccine can be modified to protect against another strain, expert says
A former Republican strategist told Iain Dale he is glad Joe Biden has won the US election

Former Republican strategist explains why voters should 'rid the US of Trumpism' entirely
LBC's US correspondent explains why election was called for Biden

LBC's US correspondent explains why election was called for Biden
'The people at the top did this': Sir Cliff Richard opens up about BBC legal battle

'The people at the top did this': Sir Cliff Richard opens up about BBC legal battle
Sir Cliff Richard: 'It takes more faith to be an atheist than Christian'

Sir Cliff Richard: 'It takes more faith to be atheist than Christian'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Corbyn's reinstatement has been criticised

'A retrograde step': Jeremy Corbyn's reinstatement met with criticism
Jeremy Corbyn tweeted after he was reinstated

Jeremy Corbyn criticises 'deeply damaging' Government after Labour reinstatement
British Airways is launching the pilot scheme

British Airways bring in coronavirus testing to get travel quarantine scrapped
Meghan Markle is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd for publishing parts of the letter

Meghan Markle 'helped by palace aides to write letter to father'
Nicola Sturgeon said she hopes to ease the measures over Christmas

Millions of Scots in 11 areas including Glasgow to enter tier 4 lockdown
Boris Johnson has tested negative for Covid-19

Boris Johnson tests negative for Covid-19 and will take part in first virtual PMQs
File photo: A passenger car arrives to check-in at the Port of Dover in Kent

14 people fined after trying to leave UK in breach of Covid regulations
Jeremy Corbyn has admitted that antisemitism was not an "exaggerated" issue under his leadership

Jeremy Corbyn admits antisemitism claims were 'neither exaggerated nor overstated'
Public health expert: Government is 'a bit like a one-trick pony' on Covid

Public health expert: Government is 'a bit like a one-trick pony' on Covid
James O'Brien caller: 'The Scottish independence movement is outward-looking'

James O'Brien caller: 'The Scottish independence movement is outward-looking'