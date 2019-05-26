Damian Green On What Brought Down Theresa May's Brexit Deal

26 May 2019, 11:45 | Updated: 26 May 2019, 11:52

Conservative MP Damian Green reveals to LBC what he believes "unravelled" the Prime Minister's chances of passing her Brexit deal.

The former Cabinet Secretary said that Theresa May stepped into 10 Downing Street to 'solve a crisis' but was unable to do so after her Withdrawal Agreement was repeatedly rejected by MPs.

The Prime Minister sought a provisional extension to Article 50 a week before the UK was due to leave, but later agreed a second extension to October 31st after losing the third 'meaningful vote'.

But Damian Green said that the deal would probably have passed through Parliament had two members of her Cabinet not quit after the Chequers meeting.

Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May
Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Iain Dale, Damian Green said: "[Theresa May] stepped in to do the job to solve the crisis and it hasn't been solved."

"I think the key moment where it started to unravel was when David Davis resigned from the Cabinet and two days later Boris Johnson followed him.

"If she had been able to keep those two in the Cabinet after the Chequers deal, I think the deal would not only have been agreed with the Europeans but would actually have got through the House of Commons as well."

