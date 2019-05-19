David Davis: National Interest To Have Short Tory Leadership Contest

MP David Davis says the contest for a successor to Theresa May is an issue of "national interest", naming three things the next Tory leader needs to do over the summer.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis said he believes the Conservative Party needs to decide quickly who to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister.

The Brexiteer told Iain Dale: "I think in this case there's a national interest issue here.

"The new leader, whoever it is, will need all of the summer to do three things."

