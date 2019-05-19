David Davis Will Not Vote For Withdrawal Agreement Bill At Second Reading

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis tells LBC he will not be supporting the government the Withdrawal Agreement Bill at its second reading next month.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which would implement Theresa May's Brexit deal into UK law, is due to be voted on in Parliament next month.

But speaking to Iain Dale on LBC, the Conservative MP and former Brexit Secretary said he would not vote in support of the bill at its second reading because it would 'create the platform' for the possibility of adding a second referendum 'in law'.

David Davis said: "That first deal was a disaster, so I voted against it.

"She got an inadequate improvement, but there would have been nothing better coming down the road and so we had to create the option for her successor to improve on it - that's why I voted for it.

"Next round, at the second reading of the Withdrawal Bill, why should I vote against it?

"Because it will create the platform for people to try and get into the law possibilities of restricting us staying in a customs union, the possibility of requiring a second referendum."

David Davis in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

The second reading on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, the legislation to implement Theresa May's Brexit deal, is due to take place next month.

If MPs don't pass the bill to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK could end up leaving the European Union without a deal on October 31st.

Labour and Lib Dem MPs who support remaining in the European Union have said they will vote down any agreement unless it included a second referendum, with Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable saying his party has "made very clear we would support [the bill], providing it is subject to a confirmatory referendum".

Watch above.