Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment former Labour MP Luciana Berger said she thinks the decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is "the right one".

The Queen has appointed the former Prime Minister a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Mrs Berger expressed her agreement with the decision while appearing on Cross Question.

Speaking of Tony Blair, Mrs Berger said and that "the list of his achievements as a Prime Minister in our country for 10 years is considerable".

Referring to the choice to award Tony Blair a knighthood, she said: "This is a decision of the Queen and I think it's the right one."