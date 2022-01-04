Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

4 January 2022, 21:40

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment former Labour MP Luciana Berger said she thinks the decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is "the right one".

The Queen has appointed the former Prime Minister a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Mrs Berger expressed her agreement with the decision while appearing on Cross Question.

Speaking of Tony Blair, Mrs Berger said and that "the list of his achievements as a Prime Minister in our country for 10 years is considerable".

Referring to the choice to award Tony Blair a knighthood, she said: "This is a decision of the Queen and I think it's the right one."

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale reflects on the backbench rebellion that threatens the PM's future

LBC Views: Can Boris Johnson get himself out of this unholy mess?

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/12 | Watch again

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

MPs from across the parties have taken aim at Boris Johnson

'That man doesn't take responsibility': MPs on Cross Question criticise Boris Johnson

Iain Dale has criticised the PM for "throwing Allegra Stratton under the bus"

Iain Dale says PM held 'dead cat' press conference amid Christmas party controversy

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch again

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP.

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP
Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch again

Watch again: Insulate Britain leader Liam Norton takes your calls

Watch again: Insulate Britain leader Liam Norton takes your calls
Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Starmer has backed Blair amid calls for him to be stripped of his knighthood

Starmer insists Blair 'deserves honour' of knighthood as nearly 700,000 sign petition
Scotland's Covid situation is under review

Scotland Covid measures: What will Nicola Sturgeon announce?

A man has been charged after an 'anti-vaccine' protest outside Sajid Javid's home

Man charged after 'anti-vaccine protest' outside Sajid Javid's house
Six hospitals have been forced to declare major incidents.

Heart attack patients told to 'get a lift' to hospital amid Covid staff shortages
100,000 critical workers will be given daily lateral flow tests from next week

Which critical workers will receive daily Covid tests?

Critical workers will be able to take daily lateral flow tests as the UK battles with a staffing crisis

No fresh Covid curbs as PM unveils daily tests for 100,000 critical workers
Medical staff at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel,Medical staff at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, where the "flurona" case was detected. where the "flurona" case was detected.

First case of 'flurona' detected in unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel
The government will not cut the self isolation period for those who test positive for Covid

Sajid Javid: Govt not looking at cutting self-isolation period to five days
NHS nurse: 'I used to go into work happy – not anymore'

NHS nurse: 'I used to go into work happy – not anymore'

Ben Kentish grills PM over pressure on NHS amid Omicron spread

Ben Kentish grills PM over pressure on NHS amid Omicron spread