Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

21 April 2022, 22:21

By Sam Sholli

Boris Johnson has "always been a liar", former Labour Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott has told LBC.

The Labour politician made the remark while speaking to LBC's Iain Dale.

The exchange comes as MPs have approved a parliamentary investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament about lockdown-breaking parties at Number 10.

Boris Johnson, who has been accused of lying about lockdown parties after being fined by the Met Police, has insisted that he has "nothing to hide".

The Prime Minister, along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, all received fines for Covid lockdown breaches.

Boris Johnson is now the first sitting British Prime Minister to have broken the law.

Diane Abbott told Iain she thinks that "it's all slipping away from Boris Johnson" and that he has "always been a liar".

The Labour MP also said: "Only somebody both as shameless and as tenacious as Boris Johnson would not have stepped down by now."

