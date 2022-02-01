Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

By Seán Hickey

Former Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott tells LBC that the Met Commissioner should resign amid a slew of scandals affecting the organisation.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct released a report detailing a culture of racism and misogyny within the Metropolitan police following a series of investigations into conduct within the force.

Diane Abbott joined Iain Dale to reflect on the shocking findings. The Labour MP for Stoke Newington, where there was an incident of police misconduct which officers were made apologise for in recent weeks.

In the wake of the report, Ms Abbott declared that "Cressida Dick must go", claiming the Met Commissioner is a "discredited figure" not only following the IOPC report, but also for the Met's conduct around partygate.

"The way she stepped in to save Boris Johnson's bacon in relation to partygate – she has to go. change has to come from the top."

Iain accepted the force has mismanaged the partygate scandal but contested Ms Abbott's comments: "I wouldn't accuse Cressida Dick of trying to save Boris Johnson's bacon."

"But she did!" she insisted, adding "the Met could have investigated this all along."

The Labour MP concluded by telling Iain that her continued reluctance to resign "lets down those police officers trying to do a decent job."