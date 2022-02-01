Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

1 February 2022, 19:41

By Seán Hickey

Former Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott tells LBC that the Met Commissioner should resign amid a slew of scandals affecting the organisation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Independent Office for Police Conduct released a report detailing a culture of racism and misogyny within the Metropolitan police following a series of investigations into conduct within the force.

Read more: 'How many more apologies Cressida?' Mum's fury as Met sorry over rape jokes and racism

Diane Abbott joined Iain Dale to reflect on the shocking findings. The Labour MP for Stoke Newington, where there was an incident of police misconduct which officers were made apologise for in recent weeks.

In the wake of the report, Ms Abbott declared that "Cressida Dick must go", claiming the Met Commissioner is a "discredited figure" not only following the IOPC report, but also for the Met's conduct around partygate.

Read more: Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

"The way she stepped in to save Boris Johnson's bacon in relation to partygate – she has to go. change has to come from the top."

Iain accepted the force has mismanaged the partygate scandal but contested Ms Abbott's comments: "I wouldn't accuse Cressida Dick of trying to save Boris Johnson's bacon."

"But she did!" she insisted, adding "the Met could have investigated this all along."

The Labour MP concluded by telling Iain that her continued reluctance to resign "lets down those police officers trying to do a decent job."

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis spoke to Iain Dale about why the PM should resign.

David Davis warns of 'agony' as he threatens no confidence letter if PM doesn't quit

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch again

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'

Tory MP: Sue Gray report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Tory MP: Sue Gray's partygate report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Iain Dale tears into 'utterly ridiculous' Met partygate investigation

Iain Dale tears into 'utterly ridiculous' Met partygate investigation

Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

'He's so deeply insulted my family': Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

A criminal barrister has said the Met's investigation could work in the PM's favour

Met police investigation is a 'godsend' for Boris Johnson, says criminal barrister

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

Cross Question 19/01: Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/01: Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch in Full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale quizzed Labour MP Barry Gardiner about suspected Chinese government spy Christine Lee.

Spy storm MP Barry Gardiner denies being made a ‘useful idiot’ by China

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Jacob Rees-Mogg said he didn't think Douglas Ross was a 'big figure'

'I don't think he's a big figure': Rees-Mogg shares view on Scot Tory leader Douglas Ross
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch in Full

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

Caller slams Boris Johnson

'He'll just ride roughshod over the rules': Caller slams Boris Johnson
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/01 | Watch again

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cressida Dick has come under fire again after another damning report on the conduct of Met officers emerged

'How many more apologies Cressida?' Mum's fury as Met sorry over rape jokes and racism
Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's former chief aide, said photos exist of the Prime Minister at Downing St parties being probed by the Met.

'Incriminating' photos exist of Boris Johnson at No10 parties, Dominic Cummings says
Firefighters are tackling a huge fire near Acton Town Tube station.

Severe Tube disruption as 70 firefighters tackle huge blaze at Acton Town station
A victim of Jimmy Savile has spoken out against Boris Johnson's remarks in the Commons.

'How dare he?': Jimmy Savile victim tells LBC she was furious over Boris remarks
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Mason Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill
The "hero" driver who crashed into a knifeman during the Maida Vale stabbing has been let go by police

'Hero' driver who crashed into Maida Vale knifeman as he attacked woman released by police
Four eco protesters glued themselves to the steps of the High Court.

Judge issues warrant for eco mob after they glue themselves together outside court
New documents from the DHSC show huge sums of money was wasted

'Inept' government slammed as Covid PPE losses of £8.7bn revealed
Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons

Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons
Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC