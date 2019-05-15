Emily Thornberry Says Jerusalem Should Be "Run By An International Body"

15 May 2019, 19:09 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 19:14

The shadow foreign secretary has told LBC she thinks Jerusalem should be “run by an international body”.

Speaking to Iain Dale on Tuesday night, Emily Thornberry also slammed Donald Trump for recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“Jerusalem should be an international capital of the entire world and it should be something that is run by an international body,” the Labour frontbencher said.

“We know the Palestinians claim part of Jerusalem as their capital for their state when their state is eventually recognised.”

