Esther McVey Tells LBC She Doesn't Know What She Did To Upset Lorraine Kelly

11 June 2019, 21:50

Speaking to LBC the Tory party leadership hopeful said she didn't know what she had done to upset Lorraine Kelly after a spat between the two in the press.

When Iain Dale asked Conservative MP Esther McVey why the daytime TV host appears so hostile towards her, Mrs McVey threw her head back laughing and replied "who knows."

A clip of Mrs Kelly went viral after she appeared to snub the Tory MP on morning TV.

On Monday Lorraine was asked: "Do you remember Esther McVey from her GMTV days?"

Reid asked her. Mrs Kelly swiftly replied: "Yep. Yes I do. Right, coming up after half past eight..."appearing to snub the TV host turned MP.

Iain pressed her for theories on the snub and the MP said: "Well, I've gone off into politics, maybe she wants to wants to go off into politics."

When Iain asked if it could be "jealousy" Esther replied that she had "happy memories of TV."

Watch the moment Iain Dale asks the question on the mind of the nation, or watch the whole exchange here.

