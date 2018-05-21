Ex-CIA Officer’s Chilling Warning: Trump’s Iran Sanctions Could Lead To War

21 May 2018, 17:41

A former CIA officer has warned imposing tough sanctions against Iran could lead to all-out war.

Michael Scheuer said the US was “barking mad” when it comes to Iran.

It’s after the White House threatened Tehran with the strongest sanctions in history, unless its government changes its course.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's outlined demands he says should be included in a new nuclear deal, after Washington pulled out of the international nuclear accord.

Mr Scheuer told Iain Dale sanctions against banking and oil could be included.

But warned sanctions are just “quiet warfare”.

In a chilling statement, he told LBC: “They are a step on the way to war.

“It’s almost if they want war. We had people all over Fox News this morning saying this is the opening to creating democracy - it sounds like Blair and Bush all over again.

“The Iranians haven’t attacked the United States since 1984, what the heck are we doing?”

Listen to Mr Scheuer's remarks in full above.

