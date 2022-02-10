Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

10 February 2022, 19:46 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 20:09

By Sam Sholli

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stephen Roberts tells LBC that he was "shocked and saddened" by the news of Dame Cressida Dick's resignation as Met Police Commissioner.

Dame Cressida has resigned as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner with "huge sadness" just hours after she said to LBC that she would stay on.

Dame Cressida said in a statement: "It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.

"He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

"At his request, I have agreed to stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner.Undertaking this role as a servant of the people of London and the UK has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life."

In response to Dame Cressida's resignation, Stephen Roberts told Iain Dale: "I'm shocked and saddened.

"I think it's an absolute disgrace what seems to have happened.

"I'm afraid this is a case of politicians wanting a quick fix for something that needs fixing but can't be fixed quickly.

"Cressida [Dick] seems to be taking the blame for a situation which politicians needed to have solved and should have solved by getting rid of the Prime Minister."

