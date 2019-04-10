Ex-Tory MP Goes On Mega Rant At Party’s Handling Of Brexit

10 April 2019, 20:51 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 20:54

This is the moment a former Conservative MP went on a huge rant about his former party and their handling of Brexit.

Michael Brown said he has become so fed up with the Tories, he has now joined Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in anticipation of the UK taking part in the European elections.

Despite sitting as a Tory MP for almost 20 years, he wants to see the party “annihilated” if those elections take place next month.

Michael Brown was a panellist on Iain Dale's Cross Question
Michael Brown was a panellist on Iain Dale's Cross Question. Picture: LBC

And he left fellow panellists on Iain Dale's Cross Question in absolute stitches with his criticisms of the Tories, Theresa May and her government.

“The only way we are going to get Brexit is through a party that accepts Brexit,” he fumed.

“The Conservative purports to be the party of Brexit but it is not.”

"I shout at the television, I listen to this wall of yak that comes out from Ministers of State and Cabinet ministers."

