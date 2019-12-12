Exit poll: Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty's immediate reaction

12 December 2019, 22:24 | Updated: 12 December 2019, 22:30

Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty gave LBC their immediate reaction to the shock exit poll that gave the Conservatives a huge majority.

The exit poll predicts that the Conservatives will win 368 seats with Labour managing just 191.

Speaking on Britain Decides, LBC's election night programme, the hosts gave their response to the predicted big victory for the Tories.

Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty respond to the exit poll
Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty respond to the exit poll. Picture: LBC

Iain said: "A big Conservative majority, a terrible result for the Labour Party if that is actually the result that we see at the end of the evening.

"Now with exit polls, we must always exercise caution as they have been wrong before. I remember 1992 when it got the result completely wrong.

"It would be a massive majority of 86, which is way above what anybody has predicted in this election campaign.

"The whole day, everyone in Westminster has been agog, worrying that we were heading for hung parliament territory. This is not hung parliament territory."

Shelagh added: "If this happens, that means that Boris Johnson really can 'Get Brexit Done'.

"If this is remotely close, then Boris Johnson has achieved what he set out to achieve."

