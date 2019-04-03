Iain Dale's Explosive Row With Caller Over Theresa May's Brexit Talks

Iain Dale was involved in a huge row with a caller to his LBC show who accused him of lying.

Felix was furious with what he sees as lies from the Leave campaign during the EU referendum campaign - and insisted that Iain was also spreading misinformation over the £350m for the NHS claim on the side of the bus.

But Iain insisted he was correct and suggested the caller needed to check the budget statements.

And when Felix said this chaos was what Brexiters voted for, Iain told him he was being stupid.

Iain Dale was involved in a heated row with caller Felix. Picture: LBC

The row was epic, but refreshingly, the two ended the call as friends.

Watch the full row at the top of the page.