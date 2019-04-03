Iain Dale's Explosive Row With Caller Over Theresa May's Brexit Talks

3 April 2019, 07:37

Iain Dale was involved in a huge row with a caller to his LBC show who accused him of lying.

Felix was furious with what he sees as lies from the Leave campaign during the EU referendum campaign - and insisted that Iain was also spreading misinformation over the £350m for the NHS claim on the side of the bus.

But Iain insisted he was correct and suggested the caller needed to check the budget statements.

And when Felix said this chaos was what Brexiters voted for, Iain told him he was being stupid.

Iain Dale was involved in a heated row with caller Felix
Iain Dale was involved in a heated row with caller Felix. Picture: LBC

The row was epic, but refreshingly, the two ended the call as friends.

Watch the full row at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Hillsborough jury fails to reach verdict in trial of David Duckenfield

Hillsborough trial: No verdict on match commander David Duckenfield as club secretary Graham Mackrell found guilty

Services sector gloom sparks Brexit downturn fears

Bike firm ridiculed after using Cardiff Castle to promote English tourism

Ex-wife's Facebook 'strangle' post not libellous, Supreme Court rules
James O'Brien in the LBC studio

"I May Not Survive A No-Deal Brexit": Disabled Man's Heartbreaking Call