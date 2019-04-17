Extinction Rebellion Campaigner Admits He Took A Taxi Today Because He "Was In A Rush"

An Extinction Rebellion campaigner calling for “urgent action” against climate change admitted he took a taxi today because he was in a “terrible rush”.

After Rupert Read made the admission, Iain Dale asked him: “Don’t you feel that’s slightly hypocritical?”

Mr Read replied: “No I don’t Iain.”

To which the LBC presenter responded: “I think everybody listening to this interview will.”

The remarks came following the third day of climate protests which have brought parts of London to a standstill.

The Met Police said more than 340 people had been arrested so far.

