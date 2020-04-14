Former Chancellors dissect Rishi Sunak's coronavirus package - agreeing on everything

By Seán Hickey

After the announcement that the economy will shrink by 35% due to coronavirus, two former chancellors joined Iain Dale to pick apart the Chancellor's response.

Iain Dale was joined by George Osborne, former Conservative MP and Chancellor of the Exchequer and Lord Alistair Darling, former Chancellor of the Exchequer for the Labour Party.

The three took apart the current Chancellor's Covid-19 economic lifeline for businesses and individuals and how they expect the financial packages to capitalise as the UK ventures deeper into the coronavirus pandemic.

George Osborne began by insisting that Rishi Sunak has his work cut out for him at the moment, quipping that "there is no precedent for a third of the economy disappearing" and that Mr Sunak couldn't be expected to know exactly what to do in such a situation.

Lord Darling chimed in here and although agreeing that Mr Sunak has a disaster on his plate, he pointed out that just because he has made announcements for spending, doesn't mean that it will happen quickly.

"There is a huge difference between announcing these schemes, and the schemes giving out the money" Mr Darling said.

The former chancellors said that Rishi Sunak has his work cut out for him. Picture: PA

The Labour MP made the case that it isn't an easy feat to mobilise such massive reserves of cash, especially in the current situation. "It inevitably takes time, especially when staff are working from home" Mr Darling said.

Mr Osborne pointed out that "if this is emergency support, it needs to be there right now" and sympathised with business owners struggling to stay afloat during this time because of a delay in the government support package.

The former Conservative MP suggested that the government should guarantee smaller loans in order to speed up the process and keep business owners in the economy during this time.

Imagining the impact of the outbreak on how politics will operate, George Osborne could imagine the debate becoming centred around the coronavirus response and the economics of it and what could have been done differently.

