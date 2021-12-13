Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a former Labour voter told LBC he was "very impressed" by Sir Keir Starmer after his address to the nation.

Jason in Colchester made the remark after the Labour leader said his party would support the Government's Covid Plan B measures.

He told LBC's Iain Dale he was "very impressed by [Sir] Keir Starmer tonight" before going on to say that he "came across as prime ministerial".

After telling Iain that he hadn't voted for Labour since 2001, Jason said Sir Keir "just came across tonight looking like a Prime Minister".