Former Prisoner Tells Iain That Young People Need Longer Prison Sentences

3 May 2018, 21:17

A man who went to prison for three years aged 19, says if he had served less time in prison, he would have committed the same crime again.

During a discussion on what sentencing policy, a man told Iain Dale how he spent three years in prison from the age of 19.

Now 28, he speaks of how after leaving prison, he continued his education, started to work for one of the country's biggest construction companies and has started a family.

Iain in LBC studio
Picture: LBC

The caller said that his own story serves as an example younger people ought to get more time in prison.

"I'm sure if I had less time served in prison, I would have done it again. When the time is hefty, you won't do it again."

"I don't believe teenagers should get less time, if anything teenagers need to get more time," the caller said.

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader