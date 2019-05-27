Former Tory MP In Furious Row With Current Minister Over Brexit Party

A former Conservative MP who is now a member of the Brexit Party was involved in a furious row with a Tory Minister over what the party stands for.

Michael Brown was infuriated by Tobias Ellwood's questions about what Brexit would look like under Nigel Farage's Party.

He ended up shouting at his former colleague: "Can I just finish what I'm saying before I get really angry!"

When Mr Ellwood asked again what the Brexit Party's policy on leaving the EU is, Mr Brown got even more upset.

"I don't know why this chap keeps interrupting," he fumed. "I allowed him to have his say and I'm just trying to complete a simple first bite on this programme.

"Normally Iain, you keep control of these people!"

Michael Brown and Tobias Ellwood were involved in a furious row on LBC. Picture: LBC

Iain responded: "I'm just enjoying this row!"

