FURIOUS Caller Tells Richard Tice That Nigel Farage Has Overstepped The Mark

3 November 2019, 15:41

The caller, a Conservative who has donated to the Brexit Party, accused Tice and Farage of being "far out of step with public opinion"

Daniel said: "So I think this time you've overstepped the mark and so has Nigel, I think you're far out step for public opinion because if we end up with a Marxist in No.10 or no Brexit at all because of your actions, the public will never forgive you or Nigel."

Tice said: "In 2015, actually UKIP helped the Conservatives get a majority because they meant that, you know, certain Labour marginals went Conservative as opposed to stayed Labour.

"Look, we've got to make sure that the country understands, you know, what is in this agreement and then makes its choice.

"If people are concerned about this then actually, you know, we've always said we're here for a big Leave alliance that would deliver a thumping majority.

If people are worried about it, have a word with CCHQ and say, why don't you pick up the phone to these guys?"

Daniel responded: "You know that they can't do that because significant numbers of moderate conservatives would leave in droves."

He again told Tice that the public wouldn't forgive him and that he was out of step with public opinion.

Tice said: "If you don't want a Marxist government, don't vote for Jeremy Corbyn, if you want a proper Brexit, vote for the Brexit Party."

Daniel spoke about Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and called it a "form of Brexit" but Tice argued it wasn't.

Daniel said he used to love Nigel but, once again, warned that the Brexit Party are far out of step with public opinion.

