General Election 2019: Iain Dale interviews: Jo Swinson

17 November 2019, 09:25 | Updated: 17 November 2019, 11:15

Iain Dale interviews the Liberal Democrat leader and candidate Jo Swinson live at 11am and you can watch it here.

With just 24 days to go until the nation goes to the polls to decide who will form the next government, and who will be the next Prime Minister.

On Sunday morning LBC's Iain Dale will be grilling Jo Swinson, the leader of the Lib Dems.

Call Jo on 0345 60 60 973, text on 84850, or tweet @LBC.

