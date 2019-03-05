Fury As Guest Claims You Can’t Be A Black Activist And A Tory

5 March 2019, 10:12

Iain Dale clashes with a guest who claimed "there is no place for Tories in black activism" after the LBC presenter said that black Tory candidates was a good thing.

Dr Kehinde Andrews told Iain Dale's panel that people with a platform need to be "more responsible" about how they talk about race.

"A lot of stuff that comes out of some people does actually promote this right-wing view which makes it terribly worse."

But when the LBC presenter said that progress was being made, his guest disagreed.

"In politics for example, you have leafy Tory constituents in the south-east of England that have no issue at all in picking black candidates to stand in safe Conservative seats. That would not have happened 15 years ago," Iain said.

Dr Andrews replied: "Why is that a good thing? You can have 100 black Tories but it wont make any difference to me!"

Iain Dale and Dr Kehinde Andrews in the LBC studio
Iain Dale and Dr Kehinde Andrews in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Iain responded: "You are exhibiting the problem by saying that. You absolutely are the problem because if you don't think that that is progress, then I'm afraid you're living in a different world to the rest of us."

But at the end of a fiery rebuttal between the pair, Dr Andrews said: "There's no place for Tories in black activism."

Listen to the clash in the video above.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader