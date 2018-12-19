Heartbreaking Call From Man Whose Wife Wants To Take Their Own Life

"Dave" from Colchester called Iain Dale to talk about his heartbreaking situation - his partner keeps trying to take their own life, and now he is on anti-depressants himself.

The caller described himself as "lost" during an upsetting call to LBC. "Dave" and his partner have been in and out of hospital for years after a number of suicide attempts.

The couple got married just over a year ago, but the caller said that his partner is "constantly trying to take her own life".

Iain was asking listeners about the level of support people who are at risk of committing suicide are getting from the NHS and charities.

Iain Dale. Picture: LBC

"Dave" broke down after explaining that there is little support for people dealing with suicidal friends and family.

He said: "There is no support for someone like me. Nothing. I've really suffered, this year in particular.

"It's no got to the point now where I don't think I love my wife anymore. It's just so dark, there doesn't seem an end to it."

The call follows an article written by Iain on mental health yesterday.

If anybody is struggling with mental health and needs support, you can call Samaritans on 116 123.