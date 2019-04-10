Heidi Allen Names MPs She'd Recruit To The Independent Group

When Iain Dale asked Heidi Allen which other MPs she'd like to recruit to the Independent Group, the MP listed off seven Tory MPs with ease.

The South Cambridgeshire MP resigned from the Conservative party to join a number of other newly independent politicians back in February.

The staunch Remainer, who is calling for a second referendum, cited Theresa May’s Brexit position as one of the major factors for her quitting.

And during an LBC phone-in on Tuesday night, Iain Dale pressed Heidi Allen on if and when the next defections would come.

"All of us are talking to our ex-colleagues who are very sympathetic and agree with what we've done", Heidi Allen revealed.

Picture: LBC

When asked by Iain Dale why no further MPs had joined since the week the party was founded, the MP pointed out that if there were too many Tory resignations that it would "potentially destabilise the government".

When Iain Dale pressed her on which other MPs she'd like to recruit to the Independent Group, Heidi Allen effortlessly listed off seven Tory MPs who she said the group were "talking to" and who remain "committed to the same things as us".

However, she refused to predict when the next defection would come exactly.