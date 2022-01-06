'He'll just ride roughshod over the rules': Caller slams Boris Johnson

6 January 2022, 21:38

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment an Iain Dale caller took aim at Boris Johnson, arguing "there's no integrity with the fella".

The criticism of Mr Johnson from LBC caller James in Chester comes after the Prime Minister has apologised to ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt for a failure to provide messages between himself and a Tory peer on the subject of a controversial Downing Street flat refurbishment.

Former Chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Sir Alistair Graham has told LBC the saga looks "very unhappy" as far as Boris Johnson is concerned,

Referring to the Prime Minister, James told LBC's Iain Dale: "There's no integrity with the fella...He'll just ride roughshod over the rules."

He also said: "I mean, how much more dishonesty do we have to take from our Prime Minister?"

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/01 | Watch again

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale reflects on the backbench rebellion that threatens the PM's future

LBC Views: Can Boris Johnson get himself out of this unholy mess?

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/12 | Watch again

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

MPs from across the parties have taken aim at Boris Johnson

'That man doesn't take responsibility': MPs on Cross Question criticise Boris Johnson

Iain Dale has criticised the PM for "throwing Allegra Stratton under the bus"

Iain Dale says PM held 'dead cat' press conference amid Christmas party controversy

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch again

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP.

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP
Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lord Sumption said he does not admire the jury system.

Colston Four verdict: Lord Sumption tells LBC he doesn't particularly admire jury system
Kazakh protesters have rioted over rising fuel prices

Kazakhstan: Dozens of protesters killed in riots as Russia deploys paratroopers
Police confirmed a body taken out of the Thames belongs to Harvey Parker, who has been missing since mid-December

Harvey Parker: Thousands raised for young people as body in Thames confirmed as student
Tributes have been paid to a paramedic who lost her life in an ambulance crash.

Tributes paid to 'kind and dedicated' paramedic, 21, killed in ambulance horror crash
Boris Johnson has apologised over missing messages about the No11 refurb

'It's a tip': Boris 'sorry' as missing messages emerge over Downing Street flat refurb
a T-shirt designed by street artist Banksy being sold to support "Colston Four"

Banksy 'Colston Four' T-shirts sell for £2,000 on eBay

The PM compared the Colston statue toppling to someone editing their Wikipedia entry

Colston statue: 'You can't edit history like your Wikipedia entry', Boris Johnson says
Djokovic's father compared the tennis ace to Spartacus

'Novak is like Spartacus': Anti-vaxx tennis star's dad slams Aussies in Covid jab row
Downing Street flat refurb saga looks 'very unhappy' for Boris Johnson, LBC hears

Downing Street flat refurb saga looks 'very unhappy' for Boris Johnson, LBC hears
Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader