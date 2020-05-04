"I don't understand technology, I can't download the NHS app"

By Fiona Jones

This caller said he doesn't understand technology like "a lot of people" and so will not be able to download the NHS app.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock today announced that testing for a new NHS coronavirus tracking app will begin on the Isle of Wight, urging the public to download it to help save lives.

Chris said that he does not have a computer and he uses a Nokia pay-as-you-go phone.

"A lot of us out there don't understand technology, an app?" he questioned, "I don't understand all this and there are a lot of people who don't."

Iain conceded that there are still a lot of people out there who do not want to be part of the digital world and there is nothing wrong with that.

"80-90% of people do have smart phones now and what they're telling us is that if 50 or 60% of us who do have smartphones sign up to this there's a lot better chance of eradicating it and controlling it then there would be if they don't, that's the point," Iain said.

Chris understood and said he hadn't taken what Iain pointed out into consideration - he did say that he still feels pushed into technology.