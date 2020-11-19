Iain Dale and Denise Headley debate Boris Johnson's £16.5bn defence spending boost

19 November 2020, 21:07

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment LBC presenters Iain Dale and Denise Headley debated the Government's latest defence spending increase.

The Government has committed to spending £16.5bn over four years to upgrade the UK's armed forces.

Boris Johnson has said UK warships and combat vehicles will carry "directed energy weapons" to destroy targets with "inexhaustible lasers" as a result of the investment.

The Prime Minister also committed to renewing the UK's nuclear deterrent as well as increasing shipbuilding in the UK.

Responding to the spending increase, Denise asked Iain: "Who are we actually fighting? Who is our enemy?"

Iain replied: "Clearly the enemies are people who are trying to attack this country at the moment, predominantly in cyberspace but not exclusively that.

"If you visit the operations room in GCHQ, you can see where the threats are coming from and they're mostly coming from China, North Korea and Russia. So if you want to identify three enemies, there you go."

In response to Denise raising the subject of the Falklands War, Iain said: "Why did that happen? It happened in part because the Callaghan government and the Thatcher government cut our defence budget.

"And the Argentinians thought 'they're not taking the Falklands seriously anymore so we will invade'."

However, Denise told Iain that she looking at the defence spending increase and thinking about where else the money could be spent.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch in full

Dame Louise Ellman spoke to Iain Dale

Dame Louise Ellman tells LBC Starmer should not reinstate party whip to Corbyn
'Jeremy Corbyn has been let back in Labour with the lightest of slaps on the wrist'

Jeremy Corbyn 'let back in Labour with slap on the wrist', campaign chief says
Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' voices opposition to Stonehenge tunnel plan approval

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' criticises Stonehenge tunnel plan approval
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch again

Vaccine can be modified to protect against another Covid strain, expert says

Covid vaccine can be modified to protect against another strain, expert says
A former Republican strategist told Iain Dale he is glad Joe Biden has won the US election

Former Republican strategist explains why voters should 'rid the US of Trumpism' entirely
LBC's US correspondent explains why election was called for Biden

LBC's US correspondent explains why election was called for Biden

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

County lines gangs are moving into smaller countryside towns due to coronavirus

Covid-19 'spreading county lines violence to smaller towns', charity warns
Over 2,500 people in England died from heatwaves this summer

Over 2,500 excess deaths in England 'caused by summer heatwaves'
Priti Patel broke rules on Ministerial behaviour, a leaked report has claimed

Priti Patel 'broke rules on ministerial behaviour', leaked report claims
More than 4,700 jobs are now at risk as EWM Group so far fail to find a buyer

Thousands of jobs at risk as Peacocks and Jaeger fall into administration
The UK's David Frost (left) and EU's Michel Barnier (right) have agreed to temporarily halt Brexit talks

Top level Brexit talks suspended after EU negotiator tests positive for Covid-19
Dr Kluge said there were still signs of community spirit being seen across the continent

WHO suggests swapping Xmas dinner for Covid-friendly 'picnic in the park'
Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy

'Wag wars': Court hears of Rooney's 'sting operation' against 'villain' Vardy
Nicola Sturgeon has hailed local Covid-19 restrictions as effective

Nicola Sturgeon: Restrictions 'are working' as R number falls below 1 in Scotland
Israel is among countries added back onto a travel corridor list

Israel, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Namibia and Rwanda removed from quarantine list
Call the Commissioner

Call The Commissioner: Cressida Dick answers listeners' questions