Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

By Fiona Jones

Iain Dale and LBC's Westminster correspondent gave their instant reaction to the Prime Minister's address to the nation.

Boris Johnson has addressed the nation hours after he announced tough new measures aimed at stopping a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Prime Minister gave a televised address at 8pm after he revealed a raft of measures including 10pm curfew for bars and restaurants and for office workers to work from home wherever possible.

He said the public needed to "summon the discipline, and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through".

Stressing the need for everyone to observe rules on social distancing and hygiene measures, Mr Johnson added: "Never in our history has our collective destiny and our collective health depended so completely on our individual behaviour. If we follow these simple rules together, we will get through this winter together.

"There are unquestionably difficult months to come. And the fight against Covid is by no means over. I have no doubt, however, that there are great days ahead.

"But now is the time for us all to summon the discipline, and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through."

The rallying address came after Mr Johnson set out the new restrictions for England in the House of Commons aimed at curbing the rapidly rising cases across the UK.

The measures - which could last for up to six months- include:

- People who can to work from home should do so but construction workers, retail staff and people performing essential services should continue to go to work

- From Thursday, pubs, bars and restaurants will be table service only and hospitality venues will be subject to a 10pm closing time.

- Face coverings will be required for retail staff, taxi passengers and hospitality customers except where seated.

- Covid-secure guidelines will become legal obligations for retail, leisure and tourism firms, with businesses facing fines or closure for failing to comply

- From Monday, a maximum of 15 people will be allowed at wedding ceremonies and receptions.

- The rule of six will be extended to cover indoor team sports, such as five-a-side football games.

- Plans to allow business conferences and sporting events from October 1 have been shelved.