Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

22 September 2020, 21:01

By Fiona Jones

Iain Dale and LBC's Westminster correspondent gave their instant reaction to the Prime Minister's address to the nation.

Boris Johnson has addressed the nation hours after he announced tough new measures aimed at stopping a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Prime Minister gave a televised address at 8pm after he revealed a raft of measures including 10pm curfew for bars and restaurants and for office workers to work from home wherever possible.

Read more: Boris Johnson announces Covid-19 curbs that could last up to six months

He said the public needed to "summon the discipline, and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through".

Stressing the need for everyone to observe rules on social distancing and hygiene measures, Mr Johnson added: "Never in our history has our collective destiny and our collective health depended so completely on our individual behaviour. If we follow these simple rules together, we will get through this winter together.

"There are unquestionably difficult months to come. And the fight against Covid is by no means over. I have no doubt, however, that there are great days ahead.

"But now is the time for us all to summon the discipline, and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through."

The rallying address came after Mr Johnson set out the new restrictions for England in the House of Commons aimed at curbing the rapidly rising cases across the UK.

The measures - which could last for up to six months- include:

- People who can to work from home should do so but construction workers, retail staff and people performing essential services should continue to go to work

- From Thursday, pubs, bars and restaurants will be table service only and hospitality venues will be subject to a 10pm closing time.

- Face coverings will be required for retail staff, taxi passengers and hospitality customers except where seated.

- Covid-secure guidelines will become legal obligations for retail, leisure and tourism firms, with businesses facing fines or closure for failing to comply

- From Monday, a maximum of 15 people will be allowed at wedding ceremonies and receptions.

- The rule of six will be extended to cover indoor team sports, such as five-a-side football games.

- Plans to allow business conferences and sporting events from October 1 have been shelved.

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor

A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor
Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises

Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises
David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation

David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation
Iain interviewed the former Prime Minister

David Cameron tells LBC the UK needs a mass testing regime

Tory MP Lucy Frazer has defended the Brexit bill on LBC

Justice Minister defends controversial Brexit Bill after Government law officer resigns
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch in full

John Apter tells LBC that people who assault officers are "laughing in the face of justice"

Police Federation chair calls for longer sentences for people that assault emergency workers
Political analyst Professor Allan Lichtman explains why Trump will lose the US election

Political analyst Professor Allan Lichtman explains why Trump will lose the US election

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson warns of 'unquestionably difficult months' amid Covid restrictions
Boris Johnson will address the nation at 8pm tonight

Watch live from 8pm: Boris Johnson addresses the nation on Covid-19
Deaths are rising, with the highest number of fatalities being recorded from Covid-19 in two months

UK coronavirus deaths reach highest level in two months

The Carabao Cup clash will not go ahead as planned

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Carabao Cup tie called off after Covid cases
People wear masks on the high street in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales

People in Wales urged to only make 'really necessary' journeys
Burnley's Jimmy Dunne (centre left) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium

Premier League 'disappointed' after return of supporters to matches postponed
Nicola Sturgeon announced new measures for Scotland

Scotland bans visits to other households from Friday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons

Boris Johnson announces Covid-19 curbs that could last up to six months
Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Tuesday evening

Boris Johnson Covid speech: Watch again and read in full

Donald Trump pictured at a rally on Sunday

US coronavirus deaths top 200,000