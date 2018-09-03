Iain Dale Can't Understand "Moral Objections" To Organ Transplants

3 September 2018, 21:39 | Updated: 3 September 2018, 21:42

After speaking to a number of organ donors and recipients, Iain couldn't understand how anyone could have a "moral objection" to organ transplants.

Iain was discussing organ transplants after NHS figures showed that families objecting to a donor’s wishes led to about 3,000 potential transplants being missed in the past year.

The LBC presenter said: "I do not understand how anyone could have a moral objection to organ transplant. I just don't understand it.

You've have to put yourself in the position where either you or a close family friend or relative needs one.

"If you would want that person to have one... if your son or daughter was killed in a car crash, how dare you stop their organs from being removed from their body.

"One person's organs can potentially save ten people's lives. I know that if a relative of mine died in tragic circumstances, I would want their organs to be used.

"And I don't understand the mentality of anybody who don't. How can there be moral objections to transplants?"

There are currently over 6,000 people on the transplant waiting list.

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader