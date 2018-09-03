Iain Dale Can't Understand "Moral Objections" To Organ Transplants

After speaking to a number of organ donors and recipients, Iain couldn't understand how anyone could have a "moral objection" to organ transplants.

Iain was discussing organ transplants after NHS figures showed that families objecting to a donor’s wishes led to about 3,000 potential transplants being missed in the past year.

The LBC presenter said: "I do not understand how anyone could have a moral objection to organ transplant. I just don't understand it.

You've have to put yourself in the position where either you or a close family friend or relative needs one.

"If you would want that person to have one... if your son or daughter was killed in a car crash, how dare you stop their organs from being removed from their body.

"One person's organs can potentially save ten people's lives. I know that if a relative of mine died in tragic circumstances, I would want their organs to be used.

"And I don't understand the mentality of anybody who don't. How can there be moral objections to transplants?"

There are currently over 6,000 people on the transplant waiting list.