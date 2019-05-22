Iain Dale’s Cross Question: Live from 8pm

22 May 2019, 16:49

On the day before European Union elections, Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8 pm.

The day after the Prime Minister announced her new Brexit plan, and amid Westminster rumours of attempts to replace Theresa May as leader of the Conservative party Iain Dale and four panellists answer the big questions.

On the panel this week we have:

-Labour MP Bill Esterson

-SNP MP Tommy Sheppard

-Jonathan Isaby the Editor of BrexitCentral

-Grace Blakeley Economics commentator for the New Statesman

You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC or text 84850.

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Wednesdays from 8pm.

