Iain Dale Cuts Off Caller Who Won’t Let Him Talk In Explosive “Fake News” Row

31 May 2018, 17:55

Iain Dale had no choice but to cut this caller off during a massive row over “fake news” because he simply would not let him speak.

Andrew repeatedly tried to suggest news outlets only covered stories “where there is an agenda for the West to gain political mileage out of”.

He accused the likes of the BBC, ITV, Sky News and Channel 4 of “pushing their own agenda”, although struggled to back up his point.

But Iain became increasingly frustrated when the caller kept talking over him every time he tried to speak.

Iain Dale
Picture: LBC

After a gruelling battle which lasted over six minutes, Iain simply couldn’t stand it anymore.

“Andrew!” Iain yelled, “will you listen” - but the caller ignored him again.

So Iain slammed the fader shut and finished: “What is the point? What is the point? If somebody isn’t actually willing to listen to what you’re saying, what is the point?”

The row was quite something, and listeners loved it.

After having a few moments to reflect on the row, Iain just had to issue this message to the people who always cry "fake news" about the media:

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader